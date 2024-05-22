Kelly Rowland had a tense moment at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was seen pointing her finger and appearing to scold a member of the security staff while on the red carpet on Tuesday, May 21.

The former Destiny’s Child singer posed up a storm for photographers while wearing a stunning strapless draped red Anamika Khanna gown at the premiere of Marcello Mio.

Once Kelly, 43, headed up the stairs and into the theater, a female security member appeared to put her arm out to guide her up the steps, and the “Motivation” songstress ​looked like wasn’t having it. She pointed at the women with her left index finger while scowling.

The moment came after Kelly did several more turns while walking the stairs to wave to photographers.

“The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” an insider told DailyMail.com.

“By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot,” the source continued.

“She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary,” the insider added.

Kelly’s red carpet tiff comes three months after she bailed on cohosting the fourth hour of the Today show at the last minute after her dressing room reportedly wasn’t up to her standards.

Her decision came after a tense interview on February 15 in the 8 a.m. hour of the show with Savannah Guthrie, where the host repeatedly asked the Mea Culpa star about her former bandmate Beyoncé and ​the singer’s new country album, Cowboy Carter.

Today With Hoda & Jenna cohost Hoda Kotb seemingly acknowledged there was an issue about dressing rooms on February 20, while showing there were no hard feelings about Kelly failing to host at the last minute. ​

“I just wanna say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her,” Hoda, 59, said of Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding star. “And I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again. She can share my dressing room — we’ll be in it together!” she continued.

Singer Rita Ora, who was performing on Today, was brought in as a replacement.

Later that day, Kelly’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, told Entertainment Tonight, “After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” although she didn’t acknowledge the reason behind her client bailing on cohosting the fourth hour of Today.

Savannah, 52, touched on the dressing room situation the following day. “We need a remodel. We need Extreme Makeover: Today Show Dressing Room Edition,” she told Entertainment Tonight on February 21. “We are in a historic studio, 1A. It’s the same studio that has been used for decades. It’s incredible and it’s iconic, but it’s old … You get the good with the bad … If you want history, sometimes you’re gonna have a few little chips of paint coming off the wall.”