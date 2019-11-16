All for a good cause! Katie Holmes may be big Hollywood star, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t all about giving back, as she recently took some time to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

On Saturday, November 16, the 40-year-old was spotted at the Haberfield McDonald’s in Sydney, Australia, as she hopped behind the register in the name of charity. “I am very honored to be an ambassador for McHappy Day,” the actress said at a press conference. “To help out in any way that I can for families going through hard times. It means a lot to me. [These] families are going through so much … hearing their stories and wanting to do more. It’s inspiring to raise money.”

“I’m really enjoying my time here [in Australia],” the Dawson’s Creek alum added. Katie also took to Instagram to share some sweet words.

“I’m so proud to be helping raise funds at McDonald’s for #McHappyDay 2019,” she wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of her at the event. Fans were also all about the kind gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Thank you Katie! Great work for an awesome foundation” one person said. Another added, “Made my contribution, so happy to help raise money for Mchappy day.”

The A-lister — who shares daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise — has always been about giving back. In fact, she has even made sure to teach her only child the importance of helping your fellow man. The two recently took a trip together to the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece, where they volunteered for a few days.

“I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp. Their hearts are so kind,” Katie wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. and I pray for refugees everywhere.” So incredible!

