Before wrapping up their tour in Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the SOS Children’s Village orphanage, where they got to interact with the many children there.

“The community at the SOS Village is built around family — and the best possible family you could imagine — where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, wrote on the official Kensington Instagram alongside numerous photos of their visit. “These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive.”

The royal then signed the message, “Catherine.”

Fans were all about the message, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Such a beautiful reflection of their genuine care for humanity. Love humble duo,” one person wrote. Another added, “You guys are truly the greatest role models. Taken time away from your few hours off to go back and visit these children is so inspiring.” One fan chimed in with, “Automatic sincerity reaches the hearts directly.”

Kate and her husband, 37, arrived in the Middle Eastern country on October 14. Their little ones — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, did not accompany their parents on the exciting trip, but the royal pair of course reached out to their kids. “William and Kate have been checking in every day and call the kids before they go to bed,” an insider told Us Weekly recently. While they’ve been gone, Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, as well as the pair’s nanny, have been looking after the children.

“William and Kate hate leaving the kids, but know they’re in good hands,” the source revealed to the outlet. “Carole has an extremely close bond with George, Charlotte and Louis and [Pippa Middleton]’s son, Arthur, too. They adore her.” So sweet!

It certainly seems like William and Kate had quite the impact while on their tour in Pakistan, but we can’t say we are surprised. We can’t wait to hear the royals share more stories from their incredible trip.