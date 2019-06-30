Jet setters! Prince William and Kate Middleton will be packing their bags soon, as it has been announced that the royal pair will be taking a trip to Pakistan in the fall.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” a statement shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram read. The message was posted alongside a montage of photos showing other royals who have visited the country in the past.

Queen Elizabeth has been to Pakistan twice as the head of monarch — once in 1961, and then again in 1997. Her son, Prince Charles, was fortunate enough to visit Pakistan in 2006 with his wife, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall.

People were of course excited to hear the news of William, 37, and Kate, 37, making their way to South Asia soon. “Pakistan is a beautiful country and most people should visit. I am so happy this is happening after so many years,” one person said. Another added, “We’re absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to have them here, lots of love from Pakistan.”

The parents-of-three aren’t the only royals who will be making some very exciting trips in the near future — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be packing their bags. “TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” it read on the happy duo’s official Instagram.

It continued, “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries.” Oh, and they’re bringing Archie!

We can’t wait to see both of these couples make these very important trips!