She gets it from her mama! While documenting all of baby Rani’s cutest moments on Instagram, Kate Hudson shared the most adorable photo of her daughter waving to the camera like a diva.

“Mama, no pictures!” Kate, 40, hilariously captioned the pic on Thursday, March 12, with the heart and flower emoji. In the snap, you can also catch a glimpse of the Almost Famous star’s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The pair have been together since 2018 and they share Rani. However, Kate is also a proud mom to her two older kids — Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8 — from previous relationships.

When asked about how she does it all, the Bride Wars star admitted she does make mistakes every now and then. “I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she told Women’s Health in December. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

But when the blonde beauty does want a relaxing evening, she knows where to go. “I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado,” she said. “I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”

It also helps that Kate can rely on Danny whenever she needs him. “This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she said in June 2019. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.”