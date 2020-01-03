We all gain a little bit of weight during the holidays and, once the new year begins, it’s time to start hitting the gym. As soon as 2020 came around, Kate Hudson weighed herself to see how many pounds she put on since Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and, lucky for her, she’s not far off from her “happy number.”

The 40-year-old star shared a video to her Instagram Stories of herself standing on top of a scale in sweat pants with red toenails. “So, post holiday I’m basically 136 … I always round up!” she wrote over the clip. “Ideal weight for me [is] 125.”

“I wasn’t impressed. But that’s OK because I know how to do this,” she said.

Kate then explained why she hasn’t hit her goal as yet. “I’m going to say 3 to 5 pounds is mostly water and I’m a muscle frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number,” the mom of three noted. “10 to go.”

We have no doubt Kate will reach her “ideal weight” in no time! After she gave birth to her 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, in October 2018, she quickly shed her baby weight. By April 2019, the Something Borrowed star was close to having her dream body.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple pounds from goal weight!” the Weight Watchers ambassador, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

“To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” she added. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate. P.S. I ain’t done yet! #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter.”

We don’t know about you, but Kate has given us the inspiration to start hitting the gym!