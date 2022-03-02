Karen Grassle became a huge star while portraying Caroline Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1982. The talented actress established a successful theater career and has dedicated her life to the performing arts. She was married three times as she found fame, first to Leon Russom, then to James Alan Radford and Dr. Scott Sutherland.

Who is Karen’s first ex-husband, Leon Russom?

Karen and Leon were married from 1966 to 1970. In her 2021 book, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, the NBC star described meeting the actor for the first time as they tried to establish careers in show business. The pair decided to “take a leap of faith” and tie the knot. They did struggle financially as they looked for steady jobs in Hollywood. After they split, Leon landed the role of Joe Taylor on the soap opera Love is a Many Splendored Thing.

From 1976 to 1980, the Arkansas native took over the role of Willis Frame on Another World. Leon also had roles in TV 101, Matlock, Port Charles, Prison Break and NYPD Blue. In 2019, he made an appearance in the horror film A Quiet Place.

Who is Karen’s second ex-husband, James Alan Radford?

The Not to Forget actress was married to James from 1982 to 1987. The pair adopted their kids, Zachary and Lily, during their marriage. James also had three children of his own from a previous relationship.

“We wanted to have a child and we’d been having some difficulties. We were on the verge of beginning fertility treatment and started contacting people we knew about adoption,” Karen told Closer in a July 2020 interview. “A friend said, ‘You have to call this woman.’ She referred me to her [adoption] attorney [who knew of ] a young woman looking for a couple to adopt her child. It really felt like destiny.”

Though their relationship did not work out, Karen revealed that she still keeps in touch with her second ex-husband.

“I called Alan yesterday because I heard he wasn’t feeling well,” she said. “I just came across this beautiful butterfly box given to me by my three stepchildren many years ago. It was so touching. He helped them pick it out.”

Who is Karen’s third ex-husband, Dr. Scott Sutherland?

The California native was married to her third husband, Scott, from 1991 to 1997. Not much is known about the details of their relationship, however, Karen does continue to update fans about her public appearances and latest projects over on her Instagram account.