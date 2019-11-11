Acting and making films may be Julie Hagerty‘s favorite thing to do, but the Instant Family star has recently been filling up her time with a new hobby. While attending the New York City premiere of Marriage Story on November 10, the actress gushed over becoming a grandma and explained why she doesn’t mind splitting time between work and family.

“I’m happy when I’m working and I’m happy when I’m with my granddaughter. I’m a happy person!” the 64-year-old beauty exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while attending the NYC event alongside husband Richard Kagan. “She’s going to be nine months,” Julie added of newborn baby Margot. “She’s just a little thing!”

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Julie — who plays the role of Sandra in the Noah Baumbach-directed film hitting theaters on December 6 — admitting that she spoils her granddaughter rotten. “Yes!” the proud grandma confessed. “Every little move is like, ‘What?!’ She’s darling and beautiful and serious.”

Even though the Just Friends actress has been filling her schedule with baby playdates rather than casting calls as of lately, she couldn’t help but reflect on her incredible career. “I’m proud to be working,” Julie marveled to Closer, adding that she’s especially grateful for her role in Marriage Story. “I’m really genuinely thrilled and honored to be in this movie, it’s an extraordinary film.”

In a previous interview with The Gate magazine, Julie opened up about her most recent movie roles and explained why she gravitates towards certain characters. “I guess the words and the director,” she shared with the outlet this past March. “Wanting to work with someone. But I guess I just love the character. Plus, I love to work.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While chatting about her decades-long career at the NYC premiere on Sunday evening, the ginger-haired beauty — who made her film debut the 1980 spoof comedy Airplane! — offered some tips to Closer for growing old in the spotlight. “I don’t think of it as aging,” she insisted. “I’m 64 and just live your life and be in the moment and be kind and enjoy people.”

Julie even gave her best advice when it comes to living a happier life and doing more things that fulfill you. “To be honest with yourself and your friends,” she shared. “It’s the only way to be.”

We can’t wait to watch Julie’s granddaughter, Margot, grow up!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!