So heartbreaking. Julianne Hough is going through a rough time at the moment, as she has revealed that she recently lost her two dogs.

The American’s Got Talent judge, 31, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 12, to reveal the news to all of her fans and followers that her dogs Lexi and Harley have passed. “Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters,” the dancer wrote alongside numerous photos and videos of her two precious pets. “Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day.”

Instagram

Julianne continued thanking her dogs for many other beautiful things, and added, “I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you. I love you forever. Now you are free.” The TV personality concluded by revealing the both pets passed on September 28, 2019.

Fans rushed to the comments section to support Julianne in every way possible. “I’m so sorry. Sending lots of hugs. Fly high angels,” one person said. “Deepest and most sincere condolences. What beautiful memories you seem to have created with those beautiful dogs,” another added.

Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich also wrote up some sweet words on his own Instagram. “They were our children, and we loved them as such,” the professional hockey player wrote. “They were the purest example to love that I have ever seen. They showed me that true love did exist in the world. … They accepted me into their little family, and helped me become a dad for the first time.”

No word yet as to what led to the dog’s passing, but it is very clear that Julianne and Brooks were crazy about them. We know that moving forward the pair will continue to make their pets a major part of their lives.

We only wish them the best moving forward.