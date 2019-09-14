Heartbreaking. Priscilla Presley lost a member of her family recently, as she learned that one of her horses unfortunately passed away.

The 74-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, September 14, to share the information with all of her fans. “After hearing the sad, sad news from Graceland this morning that Max, one of our horses, had just passed, both my dogs Boz and little Ridley immediately rushed over to comfort me,” the actress wrote alongside a snap of her two pets showing her some love. “My cousin, Ivy, was clearing her emails and caught this touching photo of their concern with my grief. I will miss Max tremendously. His story I will always hold dear to my heart.”

Take a look at the beautiful picture below.

Fans were of course nothing but supportive in response. “So sorry … Animals are very dear to me. I understand,” one person said in the comments section. Another added, “I’m sure he lived a beautiful Life … much love Priscilla.” We are also sure that the businesswoman’s children — Lisa Marie Presley, 51, and son Navarone, 32, will always send a lot of comfort her way.

Aside from her kids, Elvis Presley‘s widow also has four grandkids, including twin girls Finley and Harper, 10. “The [twins] are great, they’re almost 11 years old now,” Priscilla recently revealed on Today. “Time is flying by so fast.”

She added, “I think they’re quite talented actually. “They were in ballet and dance class and opera, so they’re testing the waters a little bit.” We should expect to hear more about the Presley family in the near future, as a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll is in the production stages with Baz Luhrmann at the helm.

“It’s going to be a very interesting picture,” Priscilla revealed during the same interview. “Of course, [with] Baz, it’s going to be stylized very different and [be] a different take, something quite honest. We’re really looking forward to it.”

We are sending nothing but love to Priscilla.