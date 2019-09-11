Not in a rush! Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich are all about children, but it may not be something that they want at the moment.

“I’m not right now, no, but, you know, that’s definitely been a part of my future in the past. Of what I want,” the America’s Got Talent judge, 31, told ET. The dancer also acknowledges that many people are usually pressured to have children right after marriage.

“I mean, we’re living in a different time now where that was an old paradigm of what is expected,” Julianne explained. “And, it’s like, I have an incredible life where I get to nurture and being mama to lots of people, so who knows.” However, while she may not have any kids, the TV personality does enjoy supporting young people on the talent competition, especially contestant Luke Islam.

“I mean, people are my favorite thing in the world,” she said. “I love people more than anything and I don’t have kids of my own but I feel like mama, like, with Luke … I just want to support and watch people be their true, authentic self and so when I see Luke out there and he’s just being him and his glorious amazing self it just … I literally feel like a proud mama.” Even though the famous pair aren’t welcoming any little ones yet, that does not mean it’s not on their mind.

“I’ve thought about it more lately, like, ‘What does being a father look like?’” the professional hockey player told Us Weekly on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family while promoting his popular “How Men Think” podcast with Gavin DeGraw. “You think about that when you enter a relationship, like, ‘What does being a husband look like?’ And now I think about [fatherhood]. Here comes a new life into the world, and I have a big responsibility to sculpt and shape this mind. It makes you look at yourself like, ‘Am I a good enough human? Have I worked to be a good resource for this new life?’”

For now, it seems like the happy couple are enjoying their time with one another!