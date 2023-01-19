British actor Julian Sands became a period-piece heartthrob playing free spirited George opposite Helena Bonham Carter‘s Lucy in 1986’s adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel A Room With a View. Get to know Julian’s family, after the star has gone missing while mountain climbing in Southern California.

Who Are Julian Sands’ Wife and Children?

Julian, 65, is a father of three adult children. He shares son Henry Sands, who was born in 1985, with ex-wife, British journalist Sarah Harvey Sands. The pair were married from 1984 through 1987 after dating for more than a decade. In 1990, Julian wed author Evgenia Citkowitz and the pair share two daughters. Natalya Morley Sands was born in August 1996, while her sister Imogen Morley Sands came along in December 1999. The actor is fiercely protective of his family and rarely speaks about his wife or children in interviews.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Julian was asked how he “would like to be remembered” and replied, “As an interesting, amusing father by my children.” The Boxing Helena star gave a sweet reply when asked, “What does love feel like?” revealing, “Being exquisitely alive.”

Merchant Ivory/Goldcrest/Kobal/Shutterstock

What Are Julian Sands’ Hobbies?

While he is reticent to discuss his family life, Julian is passionate about his love of mountain climbing. In the same interview with The Guardian, he was asked about the place where he is the happiest and replied, “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.” He added that his “greatest fear” was “inactivity, immobility, ill health and boredom.”

Julian shared that the top item on his bucket list was climbing “a remote peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu.” He revealed that the closest he ever came to death was “in the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 feet with three others.”

“We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished. We were lucky,” he added,

The Gotham star spoke of his love of nature in a 2015 interview with USA Today. “I spend a lot of time outdoors, mountain-climbing. To ignore it is really imbecilic,” he explained.

How Did Julian Sands Disappear While Mountain Climbing?

Julian disappeared while hiking Southern California’s snowy Mount Baldy on January 13, 2023, when his family reported him missing around 7:30 p.m. local time. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Mara Rodriguez told Closer, “Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening,”

“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” she added. As of Wednesday, January 18, Julian had not been found.