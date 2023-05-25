Rock and roll legend Tina Turner‘s cause of death has been revealed. The singer died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland, her rep confirmed on Thursday, May 25, to the Daily Mail. Her representation has not yet responded to Closer‘s request for comment.

A post was shared on Tina’s Instagram page announcing her death at the age of 83 on May 24. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” it began. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, further said of the rock icon, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The eight-time Grammy winner suffered several major health issues in the years leading up to her death. Tina underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017, as husband Erwin Bach donated one of his kidneys to his wife when the chances of her finding a matching donor were slim.

“By December 2016, my kidneys were at a new low of 20 percent and plunging rapidly. And I faced two choices: either regular dialysis or a kidney transplant,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Tina Turner, My Love Story. “Only the transplant would give me a very good chance of leading a near-normal life. But the chances of getting a donor kidney were remote.”

“I’m happy to say that, thanks to my beloved husband, Erwin, giving me one of his kidneys, the gift of life, I’m in good health and loving life every day,” she marveled in the book. “I’m also thankful that I’ve not only survived, but thrived, so that I can pass on to you this book containing precious gifts that were given to me — the greatest gifts I can offer.”

Tina was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in January 2016 when the disease was still in its early stages. A month later, she underwent surgery to remove the cancerous part of her intestine.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer suffered a stroke in 2013, three months after marrying Erwin. She spent 10 days in the hospital and had to relearn how to walk.

Tina made Switzerland her home since 1995. “I have left America because my success was in another country, and my boyfriend was in another country,” she told Larry King in 1997. After 27 years as a couple, Tina and Erwin married in July 2013 at their Swiss mansion. Four months prior to that, the “Proud Mary” songstress officially became a Swiss citizen. The pair purchased a $76 million estate on Lake Zurich in January 2022, less than two years before Tina’s death.