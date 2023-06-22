Country star Jake Flint’s unexpected death at age 37 was accidental, his official autopsy obtained exclusively by Closer details.

Carried out by Rogers County Sheriff’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the summary report shows that the newly married country singer’s cause of death was likely due to acute ethanol toxicity, otherwise known as alcohol poisoning. Flint died just hours after marrying his wife, Brenda Flint, in Oklahoma on November 26, 2022, with the news of his passing breaking two days later.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” Brenda wrote in a devastating post via Facebook on November 29. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.” The previous day, she shared a video with her late husband seemingly from their wedding just 48 hours earlier. “I don’t understand,” she wrote.

Brenda has since kept a relatively low profile, but she did tell The Oklahoman in a May 19 interview, “We both got a little robbed. He was such an amazing person.” Friends and family later gathered to honor his life, with Brenda telling those attending his memorial, “The world needs more Jake Flints, now more than ever.”

Jake Flint/Instagram

Following the news of his death, Flint’s publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that the singer had died in his sleep. In addition to his wedding, Flint was scheduled to perform at a number of Oklahoma venues, with manager Brenda Cline posting about their upcoming plans days after his abrupt passing.

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday,” Cline wrote while announcing the singer’s death. “Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Such messages about Flint’s kind nature and caring personality were echoed by his publicist, who further told The Oklahoman, “As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome.”