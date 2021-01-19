There’s no denying that Jon Bon Jovi is one of those artists who transcends generations. The singer-songwriter, whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr., rose to fame in the early 1980s — and his career has been going strong ever since! With a staggering estimated net worth of $410 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s clear the New Jersey native is beyond talented. To learn more about how Jon Bon Jovi makes his money, keep reading.

Jon Bon Jovi is the founder and frontman of Bon Jovi:

Bon Jovi is a rock band consisting of several musicians— i.e. keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres and guitarist Richie Sambora — with Jon as the lead vocalist. While the group has switched up members quite a bit over the years, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer has remained a constant.

To date, Bon Jovi has a whopping 15 studio albums, including 1984’s Bon Jovi, 1985’s 7800° Fahrenheit, 1986’s Slippery When Wet, 2000’s Crush and most recently, an album titled 2020 released in October of that year.

Jon Bon Jovi has a solo career:

In addition to being the frontman of a popular band, Jon also has an incredibly successful solo career. Some of his more notable achievements are his first solo album, Blaze of Glory, second solo album Destination Anywhere, and a 2012 movie soundtrack titled Not Running Anymore, which was later nominated for an Academy Award.

Jon Bon Jovi is an actor:

The proud parent, who shares children Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob and Romeo with wife Dorothea Hurley, is very accomplished in the acting space. In fact, you might recognize Jon from his TV roles on Sex and the City, 30 Rock, Las Vegas, The West Wing and Ally McBeal.

As for film, Jon appeared in Moonlight and Valentino, The Leading Man, Destination Anywhere, Homegrown, Little City, No Looking Back, Row Your Boat, Vampires Los Muertos, U-571, Cry Wolf, National Lampoon’s Pucked and New Year’s Eve.

Jon Bon Jovi owned a sports team:

In 2004, the “It’s My Life” crooner became the founder and primary owner of the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul. However, as of 2009, he was no longer associated with the team.