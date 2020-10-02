Jon Bon Jovi Gives Fatherhood a Good Name! See the Iconic Rocker’s Cutest Photos With His 4 Kids

When it comes to being the dad of four kids, Jon Bon Jovi gives love a good name. The legendary “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer’s cutest family photos over the years prove he shares a rock-solid relationship with his adult children, Stephanie Bongiovi, Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi and Romeo Bongiovi.

Jon became a dad for the first time when his eldest daughter, Stephanie, arrived in May 1993. The iconic rock ‘n’ roller — who married his wife, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989 — welcomed his second child and eldest son, Jesse, less than two years later in February 1995.

Jon and the karate instructor later completed their family when Dorothea gave birth to their son Jacob in 2002, following by the arrival of their youngest child, Romeo, in 2004. As the children of one of Hollywood’s hottest music stars, Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob and Romeo know what it’s like having a dad whose always on the road.

“I think his fans probably know this, but my dad is an incredibly hard worker,” Jesse gushed to Closer Weekly in 2019. “He would often wake me up in the summer to let me know he just finished a six-mile run. He works harder than anyone I’ve ever met, and I think it shows.”

Despite Jon’s hectic career, Jesse insisted his dad always made time for their family when he was a kid. “My favorite memory growing up is when me and my youngest brother, Romeo, would play my dad and middle brother, Jacob, in football,” he sweetly recalled. “We never lost!”

Even all these years later, the “It’s My Life” crooner still puts his wife and kids at the top of his priority list. “[Being a singer is] just what I do, it’s not who I am,” he told People in September 2020. “I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That’s it.”

Because Jon doesn’t take his job too seriously, he considers himself the “happiest” he’s ever been in years. “If I like what I do for a living, I’m doing right by my family and I’m making the world just a little bit better,” he told the outlet.

