Johnny Cash never forgot the moment he laid eyes on Vivian Liberto at a San Antonio roller rink in 1951. “Dad said he felt a connection and knew he wanted to get to know her,” their daughter Kathy Cash, 64, tells Closer Weekly exclusively. “It was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to Mom.”

The love story of the Man in Black and Vivian, his first wife, is the subject of a new documentary, My Darling Vivian, which utilizes home movies and more than 1,000 love letters to tell the story of their courtship and 13-year marriage. “I think she’d be embarrassed by the attention,” says Kathy, one of four daughters including Roseanne, Tara and Cindy Cash, born to the couple.

Three weeks after Vivian and Johnny met, he became an Air Force cadet. The young lovers kept in touch through letters, married in 1954 and started a family. “I have so many memories of family picnics in Memphis, all of us together at the park eating fried chicken,” Kathy recalls.