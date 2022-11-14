John Aniston, best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 89. His daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, November 14.

“Sweet papa …⁣ John Anthony Aniston, You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” the statement read. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The comments section of the Friends alum’s post was full of love from celebrities and friends of the Aniston family. Naomi Watts, Helena Christensen, Kaley Cuoco, Brooklyn Decker, Justin Theroux and more stars paid tribute to John with their supportive comments. Jennifer included several photos with her father from over the years in her social media tribute.

John, born in 1933 in Chania on the island of Crete in Greece, moved to the U.S. with his family as a toddler. The soap opera alum began his acting career in the early ’60s with several appearances in television shows and films. His first appearance on Days of Our Lives came in 1970 as the character Eric Richards. More than a decade later, he took on the role of Victor in the series, one that he portrayed up until his death.

John married his first wife, Nancy Dow, in 1965. The actress was already a mother to one son from a previous relationship prior to their marriage. John and Nancy welcomed Jennifer on February 11, 1969. The pair divorced in 1980. The Gilmore Girls alum married his second wife, Sherry Rooney, in 1984. Together they welcomed one son, Alexander Aniston, in 1989.

In the last few years of his life, John maintained an incredibly close bond with his daughter. Jennifer presented her father with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in June 2022.

“This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” the Marley & Me actress said at the time. “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”