Joe Fryer has become a familiar face on NBC, often filling in for the regular Today crew and serving as one of the network’s leading news correspondents. In his personal life, the journalist has been in a relationship with his partner, Peter Brylinke, for more than a decade. Keep scrolling for more details on their love story.

Who Is Joe Fryer’s Partner, Peter Brylinke?

Joe joined NBC as a full-time correspondent in 2013. During his journey to becoming a recognizable face on the network, Peter stuck by his side and supported him. The PopStart host has been pretty open about his love life, revealing his coming out story in an essay published on Today’s website in June 2019. Joe came out to his mom in November 1997 and told his other family members and friends in the months and years that followed.

“I couldn’t be happier that we’ve found each other. And our families couldn’t be happier either,” Joe wrote. “Recently, my dad was searching for a new church. He would only consider congregations that embrace the LGBTQ community. As a Christian myself, that meant the world to me.”

Courtesy of Joe Fryer/Instagram

Joe shared his story on the platform in the hopes of helping other members of the LGBTQIA+ community feel comfortable doing the same.

“Most of our viewers probably don’t know my story,” he reflected in the essay at the time. “And if sharing my journey can make it a little easier for just one person to come out, or help just one parent accept their LGBTQ child, then it’s well worth it. Because, what I know, is that this world could use a lot more love.”

While it is not clear how he and Peter met, the TV personality often shares glimpses of their life together on his Instagram account. In 2022, Joe and his beau took a trip together to Martha’s Vineyard, attended the Platinum Jubilee of late Queen Elizabeth II in London and took a romantic beach getaway to Delaware. The year prior, they attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, celebrated their 13-year anniversary and posted photos of their adventures around New York City.

According to his Instagram bio, Peter is a “salvage stylist, treasure hunter, marketer, Autry docent and Pendleton addict.” The Minnesota native has not posted on his own Instagram page since 2017 but still makes regular appearances in posts on his beloved’s account. In June 2020, Joe posted the sweetest birthday tribute to Peter with a series of photos from the start of their relationship.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my favorite chef, the ultimate party planner, the king of Pendleton sweaters, my biggest supporter,” the broadcaster wrote. “I love you with all my heart, @brylinkedesign. Here’s to many more years of memories.”