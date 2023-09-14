Jimmy Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his political career. The former president is a loving husband to his longtime wife, Rosalynn Carter, father of four and grandfather to several grandkids.

How Many Grandchildren Does Jimmy Carter Have?

Jimmy and Rosalynn got married in 1946 after growing up together in Plains, Georgia. Their love story of going from next-door neighbors to spouses is truly one for the books. After walking down the aisle together, the couple welcomed four children: John William “Jack” Carter, James Earl “Chip” Carter III, Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff” Carter and Amy Carter.

Amy was 9 years old when her family moved into the White House after Jimmy was elected president, a position he held from 1977 to 1981. America watched the Carter kids grow up during their father’s presidency and later go on to start families of their own.

Jimmy and Rosalynn have always loved spending time with their large brood.

“We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all,” Jimmy said during a July 2015 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper. “So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

Who Are Jimmy Carter’s Grandkids?

Jimmy and Rosalynn’s son Jack welcomed kids Jason and Sarah Carter with his first wife, Juliet “Judy” Langford Carter. He married his second wife, Elizabeth Brasfield, in 1992 and became a stepdad to her two kids, John Chuldenko and Sarah Chuldenko Reynolds.

In September 2023, Jason gave an update on his grandparents’ health after Jimmy entered hospice and Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia.

“They’re coming to the end, as we know,” Jason told USA Today. “He’s been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy. They are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chip and his first wife, Caron Griffin, lived in the White House for some time with their son, James Earl Carter IV. He became a dad again with the arrival of his daughter, Margaret Alicia Carter, during his marriage to his second wife, Ginger Hodges.

Jeff met his wife, Annette Carter, in college. They welcomed three sons after tying the knot, Jeremy, James and Joshua Carter. Jimmy announced during a church sermon that Jeremy died at age 28 in December 2015.

Jimmy and Rosalynn’s only daughter, Amy, shares son Hugo James Wentzel with ex-husband James Gregory Wentzel. Hugo competed on season 2 of the reality competition Claim to Fame in June 2023. The former first daughter is also a mom to son Errol Carter Kelly whom she shares with her current husband, John Joseph “Jay” Kelly.