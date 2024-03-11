Jesse Plemons Weight Loss Photos: Pictures of His Transformation

Inside Jesse Plemons’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos of the Actor From Before and After

With a list of tremendous accolades to his name, Jesse Plemons decided to take his health more seriously. The Breaking Bad alum revealed his dramatic weight loss transformation on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

“I don’t know, man. Something clicked in my head and I got tired of carrying all that extra weight around,” he said of his decision to lose weight during a February 2023 chat with Interview Magazine.

“I got asked to do a scene in this movie and I was playing a soldier, and I was like, ‘I don’t know many soldiers that are my size,’” he continued. “So like everyone else, I started doing intermittent fasting, cut carbs, all that stuff. It’s easy if you just actually do it.”