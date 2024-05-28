Jennifer Love Hewitt on I Know What You Did Last Summer Return

Fans are ecstatic to see Jennifer Love Hewitt return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise but she is admittedly “terrified.” The actress confirmed that the next film is “in the cooker.”

“It honestly is wild to even think about,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on May 24. “If it truly comes together I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful, but it’s wild to think about … It’s nice to know that people are excited at the possibility. I think it would be really fun if it came together.”

Jennifer, 45, explained that speculation about the franchise’s next installment has brought about an array of emotions 26 years after the first film was released. The second film, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 1998, with Jennifer returning to play the character Julie James.

A standalone sequel titled I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 2006, but none of the franchises original stars returned to reprise their roles. Things have certainly changed dramatically in Jennifer’s life since she first played Julie in 1997.

“I think there’s power in being older. There’s power in having gone off and had three kids,” she said. “There’s a sense of, like, I can do anything now. The vulnerability that was Julie James in one and two definitely doesn’t exist in this one. I’m excited to just show her grown up.”

The 9-1-1 star is now a mom to kids Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2, whom she shares with husband Brian Hallisay. She debuted her kids’ faces on the cover of her upcoming memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical. Prior to that, she kept photos of her kids to a minimum on social media.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them,” she told E! News of the decision. “But my husband and I felt like we couldn’t really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical.”

In the book, which will be released on December 10, Jennifer discusses her grief journey after the death of her mother, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012.

“I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it,” the Golden Globe nominee shared . “I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way.”