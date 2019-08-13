Our hearts are going out to Jennifer Lopez and her family after she recently announcing the death of her beloved aunt, Titi Rose. The Second Act star took to social media on Tuesday, August 13, to share the heartbreaking news of her family member’s passing.

“Today we lay to rest my Titi Rose … we will lay her next to our beloved uncle, as was her wish, who were married their whole lives and had three beautiful daughters @tdrios215, @drios818 and @trios22, my closest cousins who I grew up with who were so close we always seemed like sisters,” the 50-year-old beauty gushed in the caption.

Jen opened up about her late aunt and praised her for her endearing worth ethic. “I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was … she taught me what it was to be a hard working woman,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer continued. “She, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by, taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring! To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me.”



Alongside her sweet message, Jen shared a heartwarming collage of pics and videos. “I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set,” she wrote.

Along with the video of her dancing, the Hustlers star also shared a series of snapshots of her beautiful aunt. Titi Rose can be seen smiling alongside her late husband in a throwback, while huddled in between family in another. Jen also posted a stunning photo of Titi Rose while donning a diamond-encrusted New York Yankees ball cap. So sweet.

Fans came to Jen’s side just moments after she broke the news. One fan wrote in the comment section, “Sending Prayers and condolences to you and your family,” while another echoed, “What a beautiful life lived. Rest in peace.” A third fan even chimed in, writing, “My most sincere condolences to you and your family be strong Jennifer, she is now in a better place and is now [an] angel that will watch over you always!”

Although she is heartbroken over her aunt’s death, Jen seems to have found a silver lining. “I love you Titi,” she wrote. “I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud.”

We are sending our best wishes to Jennifer and her family during this difficult time.