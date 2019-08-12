One person who can’t wait to see Jennifer Lopez after her It’s My Party tour concludes this summer is definitely her supportive fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. On Sunday, August 11, the former professional baseball player shared a steamy photo of the performer to Instagram and said how much he misses her and can’t wait to see her again in the caption.

“Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” he wrote ahead of what would be J. Lo’s final show for this tour. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13.” In the sexy snap, the “Medicine” singer appears to be lounging on the beach in a white bikini showing off her impressive curves.

In honor of her absolutely crushing it week after week on her It’s My Party tour, A-Rod couldn’t help but gush about Jennifer’s strong work ethic on Instagram. After all, the Hustlers star is one of the hardest working women in show business!

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride. But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication,” he wrote on Friday, July 13. “Keep on killing it girl ❤️#ItsMyParty #boss.”

In fact, J. Lo has been doing such a great job on tour that Alex told her not to worry after accidentally falling on stage during one of her performances. “You showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show,” he gushed about her. “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it!”

Jennifer has got herself a keeper in Alex, that’s for sure!