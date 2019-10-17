Staying healthy! Jennifer Garner wants all of her fans and followers to know that not only is October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but that women should be getting their mammogram exams.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 16, to share an informative video in hopes of encouraging people to head to the doctor to get checked. In fact, she even got one herself on the clip. “Happy October! It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time for a mammogram,” the actress captioned the post. “For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it — the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. To everyone in the thick of the battle — respect and love and strength to you.”

Take a look at the video below!

Fans were all about the video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Way to go Jen!! Thanks for sharing how easy (and fun!) mammograms are. Every woman over 40 should have an annual mammogram. Mammography saves lives!” one person said. “As a survivor, you are a rockstar for sharing this. Love you so much. Thank you!” another added. Even fellow actress Kristin Chenoweth chimed in with, “I could not love you more.”

There was also incredible news for the 13 Going on 30 star, as her doctor enters the room and reveals, “Okay, your mammogram looks perfect,” which is followed by both giving the camera a thumbs-up.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes winner isn’t the only celebrity who is discussing mammograms. Kelly Ripa also touched on the subject during her daytime talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan. “You don’t know the fun of a mammogram until you’ve gone with me,” the TV personality, 49, joked to cohost Ryan Seacrest on air.“Because, you know, what really are they going to put in that vice?”

The All My Children alum goes on to describe her interesting experience at the office. “[The doctor] literally looks at me, like, ‘I’ll take skin from your neck and your back if I have to,'” Kelly jokingly recalled. “There’s not so much for them to work with so, literally, my face is smashed in the glass. And then she goes, ‘And hold your breath. And breathe. And hold your breath again.’ And I’m like, ‘Why am I a woman?’”

We hope all of these experiences have reminded women to get checked!