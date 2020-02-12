Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Joke About Both Dating Tate Donovan: He Has ‘a Type’
Now that’s one way to bond! Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston may be megastars, but there is something else they have in common: they both dated fellow actor Tate Donovan.
We were trying to remember how we first met, and you and I had completely different memories,” Sandra, 55, recalled to the Friends alum, 51, during a sit-down with Interview Magazine. “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being.”
“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” Jennifer responded, before the duo revealed that they both “partook of Tate.” “Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” the Speed actress continued. “He seems to have a type,” Brad Pitt‘s ex-wife joked. The A-listers then touched on how the friendship between them grew over the years.
“That was the first time we met. The second time was at our friend Lorenzo’s wedding,” the Bird Box star continued. “I sent you a note and you sent me a shot,” Jennifer added. It seems like liquor brought these two together!
“I was looking for tequila, but for some reason there was just Jack Daniels. Who drinks Jack Daniels at a wedding?” the Oscar winner asked, as Jennifer added, “And only Jack Daniels. If you’re going to have a specialty liquor, you would think tequila, which is pretty much loved by the masses, would be it.” In the end, the two bonded over drinking a tad too much.
“I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times, and if I’m not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you,” the Gravity costar said. “I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since,” The Morning Show star added.
This isn’t the first time we have heard about the Hollywood heavyweights getting along at a dinner party to kick off their friendship. “They got to talking and everything just really clicked,” a insider once told Us Weekly about the power pals meeting. “They had similar outlooks on life and the same dry sense of humor. … they “bonded over where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.”
We just hope this friendship never ends!