Now that’s one way to bond! Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston may be megastars, but there is something else they have in common: they both dated fellow actor Tate Donovan.

We were trying to remember how we first met, and you and I had completely different memories,” Sandra, 55, recalled to the Friends alum, 51, during a sit-down with Interview Magazine. “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being.”

“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” Jennifer responded, before the duo revealed that they both “partook of Tate.” “Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” the Speed actress continued. “He seems to have a type,” Brad Pitt‘s ex-wife joked. The A-listers then touched on how the friendship between them grew over the years.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“That was the first time we met. The second time was at our friend Lorenzo’s wedding,” the Bird Box star continued. “I sent you a note and you sent me a shot,” Jennifer added. It seems like liquor brought these two together!

“I was looking for tequila, but for some reason there was just Jack Daniels. Who drinks Jack Daniels at a wedding?” the Oscar winner asked, as Jennifer added, “And only Jack Daniels. If you’re going to have a specialty liquor, you would think tequila, which is pretty much loved by the masses, would be it.” In the end, the two bonded over drinking a tad too much.

“I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times, and if I’m not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you,” the Gravity costar said. “I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since,” The Morning Show star added.

Robert Isenberg/Anarchy Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time we have heard about the Hollywood heavyweights getting along at a dinner party to kick off their friendship. “They got to talking and everything just really clicked,” a insider once told Us Weekly about the power pals meeting. “They had similar outlooks on life and the same dry sense of humor. … they “bonded over where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.”

We just hope this friendship never ends!