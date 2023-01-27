On the mend. Comedian Jay Leno is recovering from a January 17 motorcycle accident that left him with multiple broken bones. The crash occurred just two months after a car fire in his garage severely burned his face and body.

“Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So, I’ve got a broken collarbone,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the crash. “I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

Jay, 72, revealed that he was test-driving a motorcycle at the time, but was alarmed by a strong gas smell coming from the bike. He decided to pull over to inspect the motorcycle.

​​“So, I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” the TV host recalled. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Despite his recent injuries, Jay ensured the outlet that he is “OK” and still plans to attend his upcoming scheduled performances. News of his accident was revealed just as CNBC canceled the Television Hall of Fame inductee’s reality series, Jay Leno’s Garage, per The Hollywood Reporter.

On November 13, 2022, the car collector was working on one of his vehicles in the garage of his Los Angeles home with his friend Dave Killackey. Jay was unclogging the fuel line underneath the car when the pilot light broke and lit his face on fire.

“And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And Dave’s like, ‘All right.’ I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh my God.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire,” Jay explained during a December 2022 appearance on Today.

He was treated for third-degree burns at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles over a 10-day period. Even after he was hospitalized, the New York native still managed to keep a good sense of humor about the whole situation.

“When you look like me, you don’t really worry about what you look like,” he joked to host Hoda Kotb. “If I looked like George Clooney then it would be a problem.”