Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.

Does Steve Harvey Still Host ‘Family Feud’?

Prior to taking on the hosting role on Family Feud, Steve began his career as a stand-up comedian in the ‘80s. The dad of seven opened up about facing hardships at the time as he tried to find his footing in the comedy world.

​​“It was so disheartening,” he reflected on living in his car during an October 2013 interview with People. “A week is really the maximum you can do. This was three years! It was rock bottom. But even in my darkest days, I had faith it would turn around.”

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eventually, his hilarious routines led to the opportunity to host Showtime at the Apollo and star in his own sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show. In between filming his shows, the West Virginia-born funnyman toured the U.S. with his comedy act and founded the production company Steve Harvey Global.

When John O’Hurley left Family Feud in 2010 after hosting the show for four years, ABC knew Steve was the guy for the job. As ratings skyrocketed, the Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man author also became the host of the show’s spinoff, Celebrity Family Feud, in 2015. He currently still hosts both shows.

Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’?

Steve marked his 10th year hosting the popular program in 2020. The You Got Served actor had nothing but good things to say about his role on both the original series and the celebrity version. It was hard for him to choose his favorite moments on the show.

“I don’t know if it’s moments on the show as it is the experience with people,” Steve told E! News in September 2020. “Because the thing about celebrities that I get to enjoy most is I get to see people that I haven’t seen in a long time or people that I’m fans of.”

Steve has not announced any plans to leave Family Feud, however, he did make one huge career change. In 2011, one year after joining Family Feud, the entertainer revealed that he was quitting stand-up comedy. He reflected on the shocking announcement more than a decade later and shared whether he ever hopes to do another comedy special.

“The only way I can do one more special is that it would have to be at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” he explained in January 2022 during ABC’s Television Critics Association press tour, adding, “I want to do one more [special]. I’d have to call it something like, ‘Well, This Is It’ or something like that.”