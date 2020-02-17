Nothing can stop her shine! Janet Jackson showed the world just how beautiful she is when she shared an Instagram photo of herself puckering up on a Sunday afternoon.

In the snap, Janet’s makeup looks flawless. The “Feedback” singer kept her look very natural and she complimented her soft skin tone with a nude-colored lipstick.

“#HappySunday ✨,” Janet, 53, captioned the post. Although she uses makeup sometimes to enhance her look, Janet is a natural beauty! Her longtime makeup artist, Preston Meneses, previously told Stylish that it’s always amazing getting to work with the “All for You” performer.

“When we come together, it’s like working with my sister. It’s actually easy and it’s fun,” he said. “We joke around a lot and Janet is so beautiful, so it’s easy to change her (look) anyway. She’s actually one of the most versatile beauties I’ve ever worked with.”

When they’re trying to decide what look to do for an event or concert, Preston starts off by telling a story. “I think we’re more into character names, so we just come up with character names or what we’re feeling on that day and what we’re not and then we just take it from there,” he said. “We feed off of each other. She definitely has her input and so do I, so it’s a collaboration.”

Even with a 2-year-old son at home, Janet keeps herself looking good! She once told In Style that she used to be very insecure about her appearance, but with time, she learned to love herself wholeheartedly.

“I had to find something in my body that I loved, and that was difficult for me to do,” Janet revealed. “At first, I couldn’t find anything. I would look in the mirror and start crying. I didn’t like that I was not attractive. I didn’t like anything about me. But I wound up falling in love with the small of my back. And then from there I found more things.”

If there’s anything we can learn from Janet, it’s to love yourself for who you are!