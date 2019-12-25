The holiday season means spending time with your dearest loved ones, and British actress Jane Seymour intends on doing just that. While opening up to Closer Weekly about her upcoming Christmas plans, the Live and Let Die star revealed her most special holiday memory with 24-year-old twin sons, Kristopher and John.

“We used to have a home in England that’s over 1,000 years old and just waking up in the morning and seeing the snow drifting outside and knowing that someone had been in that house for 1,000 years,” the 68-year-old beauty exclusively shared while attending the American Ballet Theatre’s annual holiday benefit. “It was just walking in the snow and just looking through those mullion windows and candlelight, family together. It’s kind of hard to do that in Los Angeles.”

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress — who shares her twin boys with ex-husband James Keach, and is also the mom of Katherine Flynn, 37, and Sean Flynn, 34, from her marriage to David Flynn — can’t wait to enjoy some well-deserved R&R with her brood of kids. Jane even dished her hopes and goals for the new decade as she attended the December 16 event.

“Well, I’m working on it every single day, but I think my goals are to experience as much life as I can for as long as I can with my kids and my grandchildren and really have the chance to appreciate their growth and their talent and being a part of what they’re creating,” she sweetly gushed.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Throughout the last 10 years, Jane has experienced heartache, happiness and everything in between. “I went through another divorce but I found happiness again,” she said of her split with James and newfound romance with Hollywood director David Green. “But I, I think, you know, I’ve made peace with everyone and I think that’s important.”

Although the last decade was filled with trials and tribulations, the Somewhere in Time actress hopes the mistakes she’s made in the past will help guide her in 2020. “I’ve learned that life just goes by so fast that I have to appreciate every single day,” she explained, and “holding grudges or hanging onto anything negative is completely worthless.”

We hope Jane has the best Christmas with her beau and kids!

