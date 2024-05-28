Jane Seymour has revealed the secret to her youthful appearance after slamming rumors that she got plastic surgery on her face.

Jane, 73, decided to “set the record straight — because people were getting it wrong — they attempted to do something to my under-eyes when I was 40 because photographers kept saying that I had bulgy eyes,” she told People in an interview published on Monday, May 27.

The doctor ended up telling her that “it’s actually a muscle” and there was nothing that could be done about it. The Live and Let Die actress has since decided she does not want to “do anything permanent” in the future.

“I’ve been playing a lot of amazing roles, recently two women with Alzheimer’s with very emotional scenes, and if you’re going to be that emotional, you need every muscle in your face,” she explained. “So, I have nothing against people doing anything they want to do, but for me personally, it is not helping me in my craft, unless I’m playing somebody who’s had Botox, in which case, I would be all over it.”

Jane credited lifestyle choices such as her Mediterranean diet and regularly working out as the secrets to her radiance.

“I incorporate weights into whatever I’m doing because I think a lot of women think that if they go for a run or do a booty burn or something, that that’s enough,” the Golden Globe winner said. “I think at our age, it’s proven that bone loss is what you have to be careful of. I’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger or a bodybuilder, but I’m now an 8-to-10-lbs. person.”

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

While attending the CMT Music Awards last month, Jane explained how important it is to take care of your skin as you age.

“Skincare is really important,” she told Fox News Digital while walking the red carpet at the April 7 event. “I think the way I eat — I eat good Mediterranean food. Take vitamins. I exercise a little bit.”

She once again explained why she was not planning on getting any plastic surgery done.

“I don’t do all that stuff everyone else is doing,” she added. “I’m an actress. I need to be able to play 85 one day and younger another day. So, anything that I can do to, you know, keep myself fit and healthy and be able to play all the characters I play.”