Jane Fonda’s in amazing shape at 86, as seen in captivating photos, as she pampers herself like never before.

“She’s clearly had a lot of work done, though she would hate to admit it, and people around her are hearing her talk of continuing with a few more careful nip/tucks, nothing outrageous, just some laser work and perhaps some fillers to smooth it all out,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She’s obviously a believer that less is more and she’s keeping the gray hair for a dose of reality.”

As for some of her other beauty and fitness secrets, Jane keeps her body moving, making sure she exercises regularly.

“Exercise, though, will always be her number one beauty secret. She’s back in the market for a toyboy or two for some fun, too,” the source adds. “Nothing like love in the afternoon to brighten one’s day. But men can forget about marriage. She’s been there, done that. To hear her talk about younger men is a change from just a few years ago when she said she has ‘closed up shop,’ and friends couldn’t be happier. She looks great.”

Jane has been married and divorced three times in the past, admitting that she learned some important lessons along the way.

“My life would be very different if I’d noticed red flags,” she told People in May 2023.

Just recently, Jane stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, wowing onlookers with her gorgeous appearance. The Barbarella actress looked like a real life Barbie doll as she rocked red lipstick and a wavy hairstyle, along with a black bedazzled jumpsuit.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The appearance came nearly two years after Jane admitted to having a facelift.

“I had a facelift, and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one],” she said during an August 2022 interview with Vogue. “Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, ‘OK, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it.’”

The Book Club star has candidly spoken out about aging in Hollywood numerous times in the past.

“I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun and I have good friends who make me laugh,” she said. “Laughter is a good thing, too.”