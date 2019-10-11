Tight-lipped! James Van Der Beek‘s kids are all but ready to get another little brother or sister, but we won’t know the gender as soon as they do!

On October 7, during the Dancing With the Stars episode, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, revealed to the world that he and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting another baby — number six! However, they aren’t the only ones excited about adding a new member to the family. “They really are,” James revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 10, when asked if his little ones are looking forward to having one more sibling. “They’re really a tight-knit little crew. They’re a great little tribe.”

The actor and his love — who tied the knot in 2010 — already have five kids: daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, Gwendolyn, 15 months, and son Joshua, 7. However, James’ only boy doesn’t mind what sex his new sibling is. “He’s amazing. He’ll love the little one no matter which way it goes,” the star told the outlet. Although, don’t expect to learn the gender anytime soon.

“We’re going to keep some secrets. We were pretty out there with the [announcement],” James explained.

After revealing the exciting baby news on the popular ABC program earlier this month, James then went to Instagram to explain that even if the baby had no heart beat, he and Kim were prepared to show off the ultrasound to the live audience. “We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do,” he wrote on the social media platform. “But @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around [miscarriage].”

Once the show wrapped up, James also explained to Closer Weekly and other reporters why he decided to go public with the news. “It’s thrilling,” he said. “We’ve had a few appointments where we found out we were not adding to our family and so Kimberly decided to do it on camera, to open it up and allow people to go through the experience — good result or not good result. … Just to encourage people to talk about. It’s a part of life. It really helps to go through when you have the support of friends and family.”

We seriously can’t wait for the newest Van Der Beek to arrive!