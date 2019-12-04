Daniel Craig Is Back as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ — Watch the First Trailer Here!

The worldwide nightmare is almost over. After a near five-year hiatus, James Bond will be back on the big screen this April in the 25th 007 adventure, No Time to Die, which will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth — and presumably final — appearance as the British superspy. If the just-released trailer is any indication, it looks like he’s going out on top.

Appearing on Good Morning America to commemorate the trailer’s release, Daniel was asked about the biggest surprise that greeted him on making this film. “The biggest surprise,” he reflected, “really was just how much I enjoyed it and how much I still get a kick out of playing Bond. If you can’t get excited about this job, I don’t know what else there is.”

MGM/Universal

Also appearing on the show was Rami Malik, who plays the villain, Safin, about which not much is known — beyond the fact that series producer Barbara Broccoli has referred to the character as “a nasty piece of work.” To that the actor cryptically added, “It’s a very unnerving character and I get to face off with this man [referring to Daniel] in a battle of epic proportions. He’s a very formidable, nasty human being, who I can’t say anything else about.”

“He’s just a misunderstood guy,” smiled Daniel, “who maybe needs a hug.”

In commenting on Bond’s place in the world of 2020, director Cary Fukunaga offered, “Bond’s a compelling character and one that means a lot of things to lots of different people over multiple generations. This one carries on the tradition of the previous four films’ storylines that have been thrown out there and we’re trying our best to wrap them up in a really exciting way. It’s been five years since the last one, so a new, younger generation will discover Bond for the first time.”

Returning cast members from previous Bond films include Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, who rode off into the sunset with 007 in the last film, 2015’s Spectre, but seems to have a secret being exposed in this one; Ralph Fiennes as Bond’s boss, M; Naomi Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Added into the mix is Lashana Lynch as Nomi, a “00” agent who is rumored to have been given Bond’s “007” designation following his post-Spectre retirement. Lashana previously played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

No Time to Die will be released in the United States on April 8, 2020.

