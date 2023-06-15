Jaime Camil recently splashed out on a new motorcycle. The actor and Broadway star, best known for his roles on television’s Schmigadoon! and Jane the Virgin and as the voice of Papá in Disney-Pixar’s 2017 hit Coco, debuted his new Triumph at the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a benefit to raise funds and awareness for Movember. This charity has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, including prostate cancer research and mental health initiatives specifically focused on first responders and military veterans in the United States.

“Men’s mental health is a serious thing,” Jaime explains to Closer. “You know men, we don’t feel, we don’t cry, we don’t ask for help, we don’t complain. We man up and we toughen up.” One of Movember’s goals is to change that perception.

Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

So, did you always want to be an actor?

“No, not always. My dad was a very successful businessman in Mexico, but my mom was always an artist and a singer. My mom is from Brazil, and she performed with Sérgio Mendes and other iconic Brazilian performers. I think I got the artistic blood through the umbilical cord, which is very difficult to deny. But, of course, my dad wanted me to pursue business. I was torn for a long time.”

How did your father react when you decided to pursue acting?

“I was about 18 when I told my dad that I really wanted to talk to him. I think he thought I was going to tell him that my girlfriend at the time was pregnant! When I told him, ‘No, I want to pursue acting,’ he was like, ‘Oh, it’s that? Yeah, sure, you have my support.’ He wasn’t happy that I was pursuing the entertainment business. He didn’t support me financially, just with love, but that’s what you would want from your parents.”

You’ve appeared in both seasons of the musical comedy Schmigadoon!. What have you enjoyed about working on it?

“Everything! I love to be on stage, so when you can do a show that doesn’t feel like you’re doing TV, but you’re doing a play with beyond-talented performers and Broadway royalty, that’s my happy place. The cast is Jane [Krakowski], Kristin [Chenoweth], Ann Harada, Alan Cumming — this is a dream cast. It’s brilliantly written, too. The songs are so great, so solid.”

Was it ever challenging to work with so many big Broadway stars?

“The most beautiful thing about the show is that we’re all a bunch of lovely humans. There’s no competition, there’s no ego, there’s no who has the bigger trailer? [It’s] such a kind group of individuals that are so generous and so talented. It creates magic.”

It’s so nice that you’re all so close. Did you keep in touch between seasons?

“Yes. We have a group chat called Schmigadudes!”

Do you prefer musical theater over film work?

“Yeah, 100 percent. I love to be on stage, and I love musical theater. I have been hearing for months now that they’re bringing Coco to the stage. I have offered my kidney, I have offered my lung, I have offered an arm to play [Ernesto] de la Cruz. I’d really love to do that.”

Fans also know you from TV’s Jane the Virgin. Do you have fond memories of that show?

“Yes, just like Schmigadoon!, it was a love fest. It’s very special when you have that type of work environment where everything flows. It’s a nonstop energy of generosity, kindness and ‘How can we make this thing better?’ Believe it or not, there was not one single ad-lib on Jane the Virgin. Everything was on the page.”

Sounds like you had good writers.

“Yes, that’s how powerful writing is. This is why I joined the picket line for the WGA strike. This is why the other day I was four hours outside of Universal. Some people think that they can call Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, myself and say, ‘Hey, guess what, we’re doing a show called Schmigadoon!. Go on set and improvise, sing songs. I’m sure everything is going to come out great!’

No, we need everything on the page. If you don’t have a page, we don’t have a project. Period. Simple as that.”

Is it true that they are thinking of reviving Jane the Virgin?

“I think Jennie [Snyder Urman] talked of wanting to do a limited season of 10 episodes set 10 years after the series ended. Hopefully, it will happen. It would be super fun to reunite.”

How would you describe this period of your life?

“I’m super happy. I love my family; I love my kids. I’m working a lot, doing what I love. I try to be very mindful and present because the future is so uncertain and what are you going to do about the past? Nothing, right? So, let’s just concentrate on the present and live as responsibly and as morally and ethically good as you can.”

You’ve been married to your wife, Heidi Balvanera, for 10 years. What’s your secret?

“We’ve been together for 17 years. What’s the secret? Always say, ‘Yes, honey!’ — that’s the classic joke. I guess the secret is tolerance and finding the tools to see challenges not only from your perspective but her perspective as well.”

You have two children. Do you envision them following in your footsteps?

“Elena is 11. She’s 5-foot-6 and super beautiful. She sings like an angel. My son, Jaime, is 8, and he’s a jokester. He’s super funny. His timing is so perfect. I don’t know if they want to do what I do, but whatever they decide to do they’re going to have my full support. The only thing you can hope for is that they make good decisions based on what they hear and see in our household and based on how they see Mom and Dad reacting to the world’s adversities.”

What’s been the greatest life lesson you’ve learned?

“Not to take things too seriously. To give you a surf analogy: Let’s say you’re surfing a perfect wave and you’re doing amazing, and then the wave eventually ends. That’s the nature of life. You have to sit very comfortably on your board, with graciousness and dignity, and wait for the next wave.”

—Reporting by Fortune Benatar