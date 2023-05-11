A heartbreaking loss. General Hospital actress Jacklyn Zeman has died at the age of 70, Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, announced on May 10, 2023. The soap opera icon was a mom of two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey Gorden. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late star’s kids.

Who Are Jacklyn Zeman’s 2 Daughters?

Zeman was part of the General Hospital cast for more than 45 years and appeared in more than 800 episodes of the series. Tributes poured in from her friends, costars and fans on social media after her death was announced.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman,” Valentini wrote on Twitter. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

Courtesy of Lacey Gorden/Instagram

He continued, “Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” adding, “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.”

Zeman welcomed her children, Cassidy and Lacey, during her marriage to Glenn Gorden, which lasted from 1988 to 2007. The One Life to Live alum was also married to Murray Kaufman from 1979 to 1981 and to Steve Gribbin from 1985 to 1986.

What Do Jacklyn Zeman’s Daughters Do for Work?

Lacey is a California-based real estate agent who enjoyed spending time with her mom. In March 2023, the realtor shared a touching tribute to her mom on Instagram in honor of her 70th birthday.

“Everyone send my mom a little extra love on her birthday today!” Lacey captioned a photo with her mother and sister. “She is a positive light in so many lives. Her impeccable core values are a blessing and arguably her greatest asset. I am proud that she raised me to be an empowered female who strives to be a go-giver. I love you, Mom!”

While Cassidy is a bit more private on social media, her bond with her mom was just as strong. Zeman opened up about the important life lessons she was teaching her daughters when they were teenagers.

“I’ve told my girls since they were little that beauty comes from within,” she said in January 2008, per People. “We all come in different shapes and sizes and who’s to say what’s prettier?”