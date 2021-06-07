Longtime General Hospital star Kirsten Storms spent some time hospitalized herself, as she just revealed to fans that she recently underwent brain surgery.

The 37-year-old actress — who has played Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera since 2005 — made the revelation to fans in a Sunday, June 6, Instagram post. Thankfully, she’s now in the process of recovering from the operation to remove a cyst on her brain that had been causing painful migraines.

“First, thank you for all of the well wishes I’ve received over the last few days. 🥰 ,” Kirsten began. “Little bit of info for those who are wondering … I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side effects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age.”

Shutterstock

“When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent ‘migraines’) my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the ‘safe side’ – even though that isn’t his area of expertise.” the soap star explained, adding that her physician is a “truly a great doctor.”

“That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain. I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it,” Kirsten revealed.

“I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible ‘work family’ who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions,” she described.

“Work is a great place to be every day and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years. I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery,” Kirsten wrote.

She then shared, “Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary,” although the actress did not include a photo of what she looks like now.

Instead, the photo she used to accompany her brain surgery announcement was of spools of pine green and off-white yarn, along with two knitted items. “As for this picture (trust, you don’t want to see a pic of me at the moment), these are 2 projects I started a few weeks ago and I’m looking forward to finishing them before I return to work,” Kirsten explained.

She concluded by telling fans, “Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed,” before joking, “Fun fact: I now firmly believe the new plates in my brain will give me some sort of special ability. Fingers crossed I can suddenly knit a sweater in 1 day. Ooo maybe 1 hour.”

We wish Kirsten all the best in her recovery.