After traveling to the Caribbean in January 2023, Isla Fisher shared gorgeous bikini photos from her trip on Instagram. The Wedding Crashers actress and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, love spending time together in tropical destinations and gorgeous beaches. The comedian is even responsible for snapping some of his wife’s stunning swimsuit pictures!

Isla waved farewell to the Caribbean skies after her romantic getaway with her hubby. During the trip, she rocked a pink and white gingham swimsuit with sexy cutouts on the front. She snapped a photo while lounging on the beach and sipping piña coladas in front of a beautiful sunset. In another snap, the Home and Away alum enjoyed the ocean view from a yacht.

It’s clear the Wolf Like Me producer had an absolute blast in paradise. Isla also shared some snaps of her hubby in his vacation wear, sporting a fedora and pink cargo shorts as they went sightseeing. The pair, who have been married since 2010, share three children: Olive, Elula and Montgomery.

The Australian beauty flaunted her signature red locks in the carousel of photos from her vacation to kick off the year. Though Isla’s hair is one of her most recognizable traits, she initially felt self-conscious about her hair color growing up.

“When I was going through adolescence, having red hair was something that made me feel a little different to people — I wouldn’t say I naturally embraced that difference, I sort of wanted to blend in,” she explained during a December 2021 interview with Marie Claire. “In my journey, and when I got older, I really realized it made me feel unique.”

The mom of three also shared an important sentiment about beauty coming from within. “Beauty on the inside means someone has the capacity to love and have compassion for someone else,” she added.

Isla now loves embracing her ‘do and her stunning bikini looks whenever she gets the chance. The Marge in Charge author has also been pretty candid about her love for wearing sportswear, though she does not follow a fitness regimen.

“I like to give the impression I’m trying to be fit — all the gear, no idea — that’s me!” she told Balance in December 2017. “I do try. I also drink lots of water, make sure I get seven hours of sleep a night and eat as clean as I can.”

Keep scrolling to see Isla’s beautiful bikini photos.