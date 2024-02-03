Brandi Carlile was discovered after performing in local clubs throughout Seattle. In 2004, Columbia Records signed her to their label and from there, she continued to skyrocket in popularity. Known for her unique vocals, Brandi never shied away from singing about love in songs like “I Belong to You” and “Throw It All Away.”

The Washington native has also been open about her sexuality in the past.

“I felt like it was radiating out of me and that I needed to live authentically at a really young age because my queerness was really tied with my gender and the way that I presented myself,” Brandi said in an interview with Billboard in June 2022.

But what has the singer said about her personal life, and is Brandi married?

Is Brandi Carlile Married?

Brandi has been married to Catherine Shepherd since September 2012.

The Grammy award winner took to Facebook a month after she and Catherine tied the knot to describe their wedding day.

“It was truly one of our best days, completely awkward and human and beautiful,” Brandi wrote. “I’m married to my best friend, and nothing has ever brought me more joy than that.”

Almost a decade later, Brandi was still gushing about her wife.

“She’s my best friend,” Brandi said during a 2021 interview with Howard Stern. “Absolute best friend, and arch-rival, and the person that I love to be around the most, and the person I hate to leave a room, and the person I argue with late into the night.”

How Did Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Meet?

Brandi and Catherine first “met” in 2009 when Catherine was working for Paul McCartney’s charity by helping coordinate work. Brandi and Catherine sparked up a conversation and talked over the phone for an entire year before they actually met in person in 2010.

The “Right on Time” singer told Howard that her conversations with Catherine were “about activism and charity” at first, “but then one day something just changed.”

“It was shocking to say the least,” Brandi said in an interview with People in 2021. “Every time I talked to her over the phone, I thought I was talking to somebody who was like 65 years old. I don’t know why. I think because of her wisdom and her demeanor. Or maybe I thought she was Paul’s age or something. So we met backstage in New York, and we were both like 27.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Brandi also expanded on how she remembered the exact moment she knew Catherine was the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

“I hadn’t seen her for six or seven months and I had ended my [previous] relationship,” Brandi said to Howard. “I saw her at the front door, and it was like, ‘That’s it. Everything’s different. No day will ever be the same.’ I was just switched. I was totally infatuated with her, absolutely in love with her.”

Do Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Have Any Kids?

Brandi and Catherine share two daughters, Evangeline Ruth, born in June 2014, and Elijah, born in March 2018.

The couple chose to go through IVF to conceive Evangeline. Brandi’s eggs were harvested for Catherine to carry, but the “Crowded Table” songstress admitted that she initially struggled with not being the one to carry the baby. However, she came to terms with it.

“I’m hoping people see through my story that there’s no right or wrong way to evolve into a parenting role in either heterosexual or same-sex relationships,” Brandi told People in 2021.

The couple chose to undergo IUI treatments to conceive Elijah.