On the mend. Al Roker appeared virtually on Today on Monday, May 15, to update fans on his condition after undergoing knee surgery. Keep scrolling for details on his recovery and what he has said about returning to TV.

Why Did Al Roker Have Knee Surgery?

Al underwent a total knee replacement on May 9, a surgery he had been through once before on the same knee in the past. In an Instagram video leading up to the surgery, the meteorologist explained that he was having “a replacement of a replacement” after facing issues for several years that needed to be corrected.

“It’s stiff,” he virtually told Today viewers after the procedure. “This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision. It was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear.”

The weather anchor’s Today costars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer showed their support from in the studio. Al revealed what he had been doing at home to pass the time while recovering, including catching up on his favorite TV shows.

“Just been kind of hanging out,” he said. “Just chilling out, not doing anything, which I know a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact that is the case.”

The TV personality shared how he spent Mother’s Day with his wife, Deborah Roberts. The couple decided to stay in and order quiche amid Al’s recovery. Their son, Nicholas, also returned home from college after Deborah helped him pack up his dorm room.

Is Al Roker Still on ‘Today’?

Al’s recent health battles have forced him to sit out from making live appearances on Today a number of times over the past few months. The beloved weather forecaster is still a full-time host on the series. He has not announced any plans to leave the long-running talk show despite his health issues.

When Will Al Roker Be Back on ‘Today’?

Just days after his knee replacement surgery, Al was already up and walking. For the next few months, he will be doing three days of physical therapy each week to help rehabilitate his knee. The news host, who is also a dad to kids Courtney and Leila, hinted at when fans can expect him back in the Today studio.

“I’m hoping maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back,” Al said during his virtual appearance. “I’ll just play it by ear every day, and that’s the thing. And yes, I know, I’m not going to rush back before I have to.”