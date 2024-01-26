Where better than Paris for Kate Moss to celebrate her half century. On January 16, the supermodel and around 30 of her friends — including Stella McCartney and Venus Williams — descended on the posh Laurent Restaurant to party into the wee hours in the City of Light. “Kate wanted to treat herself and spend her milestone birthday with friends, enjoy gourmet cuisine and have a good time,” an insider tells Closer exclusively.

That she did. Passersby reported that music from the bash — including Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” — spilled out onto the sidewalk, where onlookers peered in to watch the partiers puffing away in the courtyard. (“I still smoke occasionally,” Kate’s admitted.) Now a wellness guru with her own brand, Cosmoss, the former Calvin Klein muse even broke her usual midnight curfew. It was after 2 a.m. when boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck and daughter Lila Moss escorted the birthday girl — now wearing pal Charlotte Tilbury’s fur lined coat — to a waiting car.

The London native earlier marked her big day with a family lunch at Brasserie Lipp as well as a girls’ trip to the island of Mustique. Yet just a few months ago, the ’90s It Girl, who popularized the controversial “heroin chic” seemed in denial about her upcoming birthday. “I’m not turning 50,” she told the U.K. Sunday Times. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.” She doesn’t look like it, either!