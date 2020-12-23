If you needed a reason to believe in true love, then it’s time for you to take a look at Ina Garten and husband Jeffery Garten‘s love story. A timeline of the Barefoot Contessa star’s romance with her longtime husband proves their marriage was meant to be.

Ina and Jeffery’s relationship began decades ago in the early 1960s. The couple first met when the cookbook author visited her older brother, Ken Rosenberg, at Dartmouth College, which is where Jeffrey was also attending. Ina caught the former college student’s eye, according to Food Network Magazine.

“Look at that girl, isn’t she beautiful?” he once recalled to the outlet. Luckily for Jeff, his roommate happened to know Ina’s older brother. “She looked really smart and she looked nurturing,” the economics expert marveled. “She looked like she would take care of me.”

The Food Network star and Jeff started dating shortly after being introduced, but they spent the early days of their romance juggling long distance. However, the adorable pair would keep in touch through letters and phone calls.

Ina and Jeff eventually tied the knot in 1968. Even though they were married, the duo continued to work through the distance as Ina was establishing her career after graduating from Syracuse University. Jeff, on the other hand, spent a number of years on army deployment in Thailand and Japan.

Fortunately, time apart always seemed to strengthen Ina and Jeff’s unbreakable bond. After Jeff returned home and paved a career in finance and education, the sweet pair focused on their professional lives and their marriage. Starting a family wasn’t in Ina and Jeff’s plans, though.

The Make It Ahead author opened up about their decision to not have kids during an appearance on The Katie Couric Podcast in 2017. “I really appreciate that other people do and we will always have friends that have children that we are close to but it was a choice we made very early,” she said. “I really felt, I feel, that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had.”

