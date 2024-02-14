Longtime fans of Billy Gardell have definitely noticed the actor’s major slim down in the past few years. The Mike & Molly star admitted that he decided to make some healthier choices after facing a number of health issues.

How Did Billy Gardell Lose Weight?

At his heaviest, Billy weighed around 370 pounds. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he underwent bariatric weight loss surgery after it was suggested by doctors. The comedian opted to have the procedure for a number of reasons.

“At first I developed Type 2 diabetes, and then I went on a medication for that for about a year and start taking care of myself better,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “I lost about 30 pounds. But then COVID hit. and when they punched up all the markings that made you ‘at risk,’ I had all of them except ‘over 65.’ I had a full bingo card.”

Billy also celebrated “the little victories” in his health journey after the surgery, including “shopping at a normal store” and “not having to take a deep breath” while tying his shoes.

“If you grew up like I did, you grow up in a house where it’s like, ‘We had a bad day, let’s eat! We had a good day? Let’s eat!’ So I had to learn that food is fuel and it’s not comfort and it’s not celebration. And I work on that daily,” he shared. “If you don’t have a problem with food, thank whatever god you pray to and be grateful you don’t, because it is it’s a serious addiction, just like anything else. But I find my way. I do my thing and in the morning and I try to stay between the lines and I’m grateful I get to.”

The Young Sheldon actor is thankful to be able to make more memories with his wife, Patty Gardell, and their son, William.

“I’ve been an example in a lot of good ways for my child, but I feel like it wasn’t a good example of health for him,” Billy reflected. “And so, I want him to see that it doesn’t matter what age you are. If you are willing to do something a day at a time, you can change anything. That’s the message I wanted him to get.”

How Much Weight Has Billy Gardell Lost?

The Bob Hearts Abishola star has lost more than 150 pounds since embarking on his weight loss journey.

“I float between 205 [pounds] and 210 [pounds],” Billy told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023. “Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there.”

He also shared some valuable advice that he learned along the way.

“I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go, ‘You know, it’s probably time to take care of you.’ And I didn’t get that note early on,” he continued. “But I’m a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn’t matter what it is, as long as you get it.”