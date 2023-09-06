Hoda Kotb pulled a disappearing act during a Today episode on Wednesday, September 6. The longtime newscaster was present at the top of the hour for the 7 a.m. EST broadcast but left after about 25 minutes at the news desk.

At the start of the episode, Hoda, 59, sat in her usual chair next to Savannah Guthrie to deliver the morning’s biggest headlines. Craig Melvin joined the duo at the news desk before Hoda got up and headed out the door.

“Hoda, you’re on the run — it’s the first day of school,” Savannah, 51, told the audience.

Craig, 44, slid into Hoda’s chair as she made her way to see her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, head off to class.

“I’m taking my kids to school!” Hoda said in a hurry, turning to the producers and asking, “OK, can I leave right now?”

One day prior to her kids’ first day of school, Hoda shared on Instagram that both Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, got haircuts for the big day. The mini makeovers were done in Hoda’s NYC home by Laura Bonanni Castorino, a hairstylist who works on the Today set. It seemed like the kiddos, whom Hoda shares with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, were so excited for the new school year.

“Yes, give them a hug for us,” Savannah told Hoda before continuing on with the Today broadcast with Craig by her side.

Savannah and Craig revealed that Hoda would be back tomorrow morning at her regular time and teased an upcoming interview with Simone Biles. “She would not miss it!” Savannah said of the chance for Hoda to interview her favorite gymnast.

Three hours after dropping her kids off at school, Hoda returned to the Today set to cohost Today With Hoda & Jenna with Jenna Bush Hager. Like a true professional, Hoda jumped right into discussing celebrity topics with Jenna, 41, like she never left.

Fans were thrilled to see the doting mom of two return to TV after having off for much of the summer. Hoda and her kids recently got back from a vacation in Mexico.

“I had a great trip with my kids,” Hoda said on Today on Tuesday, September 5. “Took them with my sister, we just went to Mexico for fun. And let me tell you something, it was magical. It was one of those vacations you take, and you say to yourself, ‘If they can all be like this … ‘ — and this doesn’t happen, we have our fair share of meltdowns.”

She continued, “Everybody was happy, everybody was healthy, everybody was — it was one of those that you just said, ‘Thank you,’” adding, “We’re all here, we all feel good.”