Hoda Kotb called out costar Savannah Guthrie for FaceTiming her son, Charley, during an episode of Today on Thursday, May 23. The Mostly What God Does author had a very sweet reason for calling her little one during the program.

During the episode, the U.S. Navy band performed in honor of Fleet Week in New York City.

“You know who else is enjoying this music? The plaza outside, the three of us and one little boy. Savannah’s son is on FaceTime,” Hoda said while laughing. “He wanted to hear a little bit of it. Say hi Charley! Char having breakfast!”

She held up the phone to show Charley, 7, smiling as he munched on his breakfast.

“You know what? He wanted to hear a little bit too and you can’t blame him. The music’s incredible,” Hoda, 59, added, to which Savannah, 52, replied, “It’s wonderful, but I was telling him, ‘Shh! We’re on the air.’”

It wasn’t the only time where Savannah had a memorable moment on the show recently. During an April 24 Today episode, the TV personality ran across the Today plaza to hold a cute baby.

“Bye. Over to the weather,” she said before sprinting over to the baby and his parents, ditching her costars on the other side of the plaza. The camera then showed Savannah holding the baby in her arms shortly after.

In addition to Charley, Savannah also shares daughter Vale with husband Mike Feldman. Since becoming a mom, the NBC personality has bonded with Hoda about parenting later in life. Hoda shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex- fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“We talk a lot about being older moms, that we’re in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent,” Savannah told People in August 2022.

They have also bonded over bringing up kids while navigating fame as one of the most recognizable cohosting duos on television.

“Raising kids when their moms are in the public eye, that’s something that we talk about and are wanting to be really thoughtful about,” she added. “Also, how much we talk about our kids and how much we want to post pictures of our kids. We want to be really careful about that and thoughtful.”