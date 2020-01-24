All about some down time! Gwyneth Paltrow may be all about the Hollywood life, but even she takes it easy once in a while — and she recently had quite the date night with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The 47-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a bit of what went down with her man, 48, during a special night — which included the actress cooking up some homemade pasta from a Rachael Ray recipe. “I’ve never done it with vermouth before,” the star said while making the dish and chatting with her love, who happened to be all laid back in some sweatpants.

As for the Oscar winner, she decided to go the makeup-free route. “This is looking very delicious,” she added, as Brad gave a thumbs up. “I love you Rachael.” The Goop founder has always invited her fans to grab a peak into her everyday life with Brad — she once revealed that the happy pair don’t exactly live with one another.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told The Sunday Times, explaining that Brad lives in his own home with his three children — son Brody and daughter Isabella — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Suzanne. However, Gwyneth doesn’t know if she’s a great stepmom to his little ones.

“I have no idea. I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough,” she told the outlet. “I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

“My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together,” Gwyneth added. “I’m not his mother, he’s not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.”

The Avengers: Endgame costar has two kids of her own — daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13 — with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

We always enjoy getting to know Gwyneth a bit more!