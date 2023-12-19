Guy Fieri has amassed an incredible fortune from his career as a TV personality, restaurateur and author of multiple books. But even though his bank account is flowing with cash, his two sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, might not see a dime of his fortune when he dies.

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,’” the celebrity chef told Fox News in December. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been … that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

After telling his sons that they each must earn two college degrees before he would consider leaving them money, Guy, 55, faced some pushback from Ryder, 17.

“’Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’” Guy recalled the conversation he had with his youngest son, who is currently a high school senior.

The Guy’s Grocery Games star has also been a father figure to nephew Jules since the death of his sister, Morgan, in 2011. He gave the same advice to Jules that he gave to his two sons, both of whom he shares with his wife, Lori Fieri.

“Shaq said at best. Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate,” Guy said of his decision to put the rule in place for his kids.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jules, 22, is currently working on getting his law degree and took Guy’s advice to heart.

“Jules is in the music industry down in L.A. He’s in the law program at Loyola Marymount right now,” the proud uncle told the outlet. “If you’re going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background. So he’s doing that.”

Hunter, 27, is currently seeking his MBA at the University of Miami. The eldest Fieri son also recently got engaged to Tara Bernstein at the family’s Northern California ranch. The pair first met at the Super Bowl in February and have been inseparable ever since.

“We both knew that we were going to marry each other. We just knew, and we were just waiting for the timing of when I could do it,” Hunter told People in an interview published on December 5 about his engagement to the pickleball player. “The only time I could [propose] was Thanksgiving.”