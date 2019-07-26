He’s known for his outgoing personality, his style and his big approach to cooking, but Guy Fieri is a lot more than just a celebrity chef who enjoys a pair of sunglasses as much as the next person — he is also a loving dad to two wonderful children.

The 51-year-old — who has had plenty of success in his career — hasn’t enjoyed the ride on his own, as he is a married man. Guy tied the knot with his wife Lori in 1995 — the pair actually met at a restaurant that the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star was managing. Just one year later, the happy couple welcomed their first son, Hunter. However, another member was added to the Fieri family in 2005, with the arrival of their second child, Ryder.

Guy and Lori are of course all about their children — the TV personality once built the family’s house in Santa Rosa, California just for them. “I built this house to be a place where the kids could hang out with their pals,” Guy revealed. “We have a dirt-bike track, basketball hoops, a pool, pinball machines — you name it!” However, the home was also constructed for the boy’s grandparents.

“I built a house for them in my backyard,” Guy explained. “My dad is my hero, and to have my parents so close is special. You’ve got to surround yourself with great people.” So true!

Scroll on down below to meet Guy’s two great kids!