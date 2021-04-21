Guy Fieri spends a lot of his time in Flavortown, but when he’s not critiquing meals or serving up dishes on his hit TV shows, you can typically find the celebrity chef at his Northern California home. Guy lives in a gorgeous estate in the Santa Rosa area in Sonoma County, and according to photos, it’s seriously out of bounds.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star resides in a 6,000-square-foot mansion with his wife, Lori Fieri, and their two sons, Hunter and Ryder. According to Guy, they purchased the home around 1996 as he told The Wall Street Journal they had owned the abode “for 20 years” in 2016.

Guy’s massive mansion comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 1,000-square-foot kitchen, multiple living areas, a formal dining space and more. The ranch-style dwelling has come a long way, though, as Guy and Lori completely gutted it after moving in decades ago.

“The house was a dump,” he told Desert News in June 2011, noting the property was a complete fixer-upper. “We painted every surface … pulled out all the flooring.”

Considering they made the abode exactly how they envisioned, Guy made sure to include a sprawling kitchen in their floor plan. Aside from cooking, however, the Guy’s Grocery Games host said the space is where his family loves hanging out.

“It’s the main focal point, where the kids do homework and where we have meetings,” he told the outlet. “It’s the center of the house.”

While Guy and his kiddos have plenty to do in their big mansion, the backyard also boasts a number of amenities, including “a big playland” fitted with a luxurious pool, basketball hoop and a trampoline. The Emmy winner, of course, also has an outdoor dining space.

Knowing Guy, it doesn’t come as a shock that his favorite part of the house is his kitchen. “Whenever I’m home, I plan the menu and cook. I’m big on quinoa, farro and fresh vegetables,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “My only weakness is dim sum. I crave pot stickers. Give me some of that noodle wrapped around spicy Chinese pea shoots. That’s it, right there.”

Guy and Lori have been living in the home for more than two decades now, so they can’t help but have an attachment to the dwelling. While once chatting with Food Network, Guy dished why he and his wife have yet to put their mansion on the market.

“It’s important to me that the kids grow up in the house we had when they were born,” he gushed.

To see photos inside Guy’s Northern California home, keep scrolling!