The 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Is Filled With Glitz and Glamour! See What Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing

All hail the 2021 Grammys! The highly anticipated awards show has finally arrived and stars like Maren Morris, Trevor Noah and Keltie Knight have already hit the red carpet. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered the way the ceremony is typically held, tons of your favorite celebs are still expected to rock their fashion during music’s biggest night.

The 63rd annual awards show, which was postponed from its original air date of January 31, is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The Recording Academy announced the Daily Show star and the Grammy-nominated comedian as the moderator in November 2020. At the time, Trevor said he was elated “to be hosting this auspicious event.”

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled,” he joked in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona).”

Though this year’s awards ceremony is going to look a little different amid COVID-19, the Recording Academy has big plans to put on a “spectacular” show. Interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened up about how the program might operate while chatting with Variety in September 2020.

“Obviously this is a very unique year. We’ve been looking at all of the shows really closely and I’ve been talking with some of the people who put them together — the creative and also the business side,” he explained. “I think there have been some great examples of how to present music and awards at these shows, and I think there are some other things that we’re gonna do pretty differently.”

Despite the setbacks, the Grammys are here and some of the most famous names in music are nominated for awards. John Legend is up for Best R&B Album against Ant Clemons, Gregory Porter and others, while Beyoncé is in the running for Record of the Year and Song of the Year among her nine nominations.

Plenty of other famous faces are also expected to grace the TV screens. Harry Styles, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are all slated to perform.

To kick off the 2021 Grammys, scroll through the gallery below to see what stars are wearing on the red carpet!